ELEKTA AB/ADR Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

EKTAY stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.43. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

