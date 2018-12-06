Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.84

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.84 and last traded at $116.52, with a volume of 5614286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,695,995.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,191,172 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,448,746.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,127,300 shares of company stock valued at $166,973,853. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,710,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,506,000 after purchasing an additional 237,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-hits-new-12-month-high-at-119-84.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.