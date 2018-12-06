Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon by 4,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN opened at $165.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/eliot-finkel-investment-counsel-llc-sells-1420-shares-of-raytheon-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.