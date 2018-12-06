Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 83,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

