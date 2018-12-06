Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EARN. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

EARN opened at $11.33 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $75,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,428 shares of company stock worth $1,136,957. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

