Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

