Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Short Interest Up 55.3% in November

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,829,629 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the October 31st total of 1,822,179 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,739,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENIA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Americas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter valued at $3,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enel Americas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,834,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 266,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Americas stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.65. Enel Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

