Ensco Plc (ESV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ensco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Ensco posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ensco.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESV. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ensco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

In other Ensco news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of Ensco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ensco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ensco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 880,627 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ensco by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ensco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ensco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,341 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.78. Ensco has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

