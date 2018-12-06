Entravision Communication (EVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 13133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $268.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Entravision Communication’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,439,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 337,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 50,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 967,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 96,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

