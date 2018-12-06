EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by WEALTHFRONT Corp

WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $96.54 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

