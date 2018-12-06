Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 72,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,813 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $137,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 72,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/epoch-investment-partners-inc-sells-72813-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.