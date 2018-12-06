Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $153,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 100.2% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 300,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equifax by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $125,110,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 268,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,608,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $98.08 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.54 and a 12 month high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

