Equinix Inc (EQIX) Insider Sells $592,500.00 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.72. 662,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,594. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $462.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,049,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,332,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,175,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,940,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,533,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,741,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Equinix by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
See Also: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.