Equitable Group (EQB) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.43.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$67.46 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$52.01 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00. Also, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.85, for a total value of C$212,550.00.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

