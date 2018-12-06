Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.41). SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.65. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 935.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.