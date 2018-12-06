Euronav NV (EURN) Receives $10.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,235. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

