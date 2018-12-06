EuropeCoin (ERC) Price Tops $0.11

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, EuropeCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. EuropeCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $0.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EuropeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.02008252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007929 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000284 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00002110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001545 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EuropeCoin Profile

ERC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,232,159 coins. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. EuropeCoin’s official website is www.europecoin.eu.org.

EuropeCoin Coin Trading

EuropeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EuropeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EuropeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

