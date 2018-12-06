eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s share price was down 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.49 ($0.16). Approximately 223,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.13 ($0.18).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider James Sturrock purchased 52,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £10,550 ($13,785.44).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/eve-sleep-eve-shares-down-11-6.html.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.