Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

