Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $54,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,033,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,471,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $689,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $252.23 and a one year high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

