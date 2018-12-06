Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,689 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

