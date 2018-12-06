Eversource Energy (ES) Position Reduced by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up about 0.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.78% of Eversource Energy worth $152,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

