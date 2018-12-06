Eversource Energy (ES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.70.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,427. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

