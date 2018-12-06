Evertec (EVTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Evertec stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 591,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,958. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evertec news, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $35,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,748.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Evertec by 23,929.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 637,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 634,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evertec by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Evertec by 11.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the third quarter valued at $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

