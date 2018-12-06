Exelon Co. (EXC) Receives $46.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,375,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after buying an additional 560,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $517,335,000 after buying an additional 689,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after buying an additional 359,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

