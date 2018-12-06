Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,059 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 244,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after buying an additional 814,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 488,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

