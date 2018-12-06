Express (EXPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Express stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.01. Express has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 150.1% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 661,400 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 50.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

