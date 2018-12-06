Extended Stay America (STAY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Extended Stay America in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 293,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

