FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.14

Press coverage about FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.11.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

