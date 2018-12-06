Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal weight

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 160 ($2.09). Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.24).

Get Faroe Petroleum alerts:

Shares of LON FPM opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.06) on Thursday. Faroe Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.