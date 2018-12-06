Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 67.55 ($0.88). 330,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,180% from the average session volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

