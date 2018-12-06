Fastenal (FAST) Stake Decreased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,540.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,947.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

