Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.05. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,703,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

