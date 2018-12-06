Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF) Stock Price

News headlines about Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirax-Sarco Engineering earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

