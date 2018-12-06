FCB Financial (FCB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut FCB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut FCB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE FCB opened at $37.06 on Monday. FCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FCB Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FCB Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FCB Financial by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 69,799 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FCB Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

