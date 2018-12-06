FCB Financial (FCB) Trading Down 7.4%

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $37.06. 583,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 482,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FCB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,274,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,362,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after buying an additional 516,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 325,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FCB Financial (FCB) Trading Down 7.4%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/fcb-financial-fcb-trading-down-7-4.html.

FCB Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FCB)

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.