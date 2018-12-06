FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,972,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 152.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/fdx-advisors-inc-acquires-2786-shares-of-hexcel-co-hxl.html.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.