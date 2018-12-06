FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after buying an additional 8,617,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,083,000 after buying an additional 2,958,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,739,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,885,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,998,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,817,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,115,000 after buying an additional 1,258,287 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,554,528. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

