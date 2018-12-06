Ferguson (FERG) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,750

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,518 ($85.17) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target (up from GBX 6,000 ($78.40)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,407.46 ($83.72).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 4,745 ($62.00) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,488 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,170 ($67.56), for a total transaction of £128,629.60 ($168,077.36). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,917 ($64.25) per share, for a total transaction of £491,700 ($642,493.14).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

