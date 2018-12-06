Ferguson (FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,980 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 5,800 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,518 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,407.46 ($83.72).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 4,767 ($62.29) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

In other Ferguson news, insider John W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,917 ($64.25) per share, for a total transaction of £491,700 ($642,493.14). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,170 ($67.56), for a total transaction of £128,629.60 ($168,077.36).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

