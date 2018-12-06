Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 137,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 115,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

