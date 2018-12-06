Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,399 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

