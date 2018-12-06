Filip Balcaen Acquires 78,200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen acquired 78,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.34 per share, with a total value of $9,723,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,487.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Filip Balcaen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Filip Balcaen bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,800.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Filip Balcaen bought 250,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,605,000.00.

MHK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,657. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nomura reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $210.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

