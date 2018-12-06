Financial Comparison: Vaxart (VXRT) & Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 236.98%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -330.79% -198.56% -40.81% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -91.51% -68.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $8.90 million 2.37 -$3.40 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$55.72 million ($3.18) -1.15

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

