Financial Review: Copart (CPRT) and Murphy USA (MUSA)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 24.59% 29.95% 20.12% Murphy USA 1.83% 19.13% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copart and Murphy USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $1.81 billion 6.39 $417.86 million $1.73 28.49 Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $4.32 17.91

Copart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy USA. Murphy USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Copart has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Copart and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 1 4 5 0 2.40 Murphy USA 0 4 0 0 2.00

Copart presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $84.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Copart.

Summary

Copart beats Murphy USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The company's services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

