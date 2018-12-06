Financial Survey: Linde (LIN) vs. Luxfer (LXFR)

Linde (NYSE:LIN) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Luxfer pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luxfer pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Linde and Luxfer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 1 4 6 0 2.45 Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Linde currently has a consensus target price of $181.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Luxfer has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Given Luxfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Linde.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Linde and Luxfer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $11.44 billion 3.91 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.56 Luxfer $441.30 million 1.35 $11.50 million $0.95 23.78

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer. Luxfer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41% Luxfer 5.94% 22.73% 10.05%

Summary

Linde beats Luxfer on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders and systems, which are used in self-contained breathing apparatus, fire extinguishers, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium plates for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, and medical products under the Superform brand. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys; magnesium powders; and magnesium, copper, and zinc photoengraving plates. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, fiber-optic fuel cells, and other products. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

