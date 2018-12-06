Financial Survey: Sierra Monitor (SRMC) vs. Mechanical Technology (MKTY)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sierra Monitor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Monitor and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Mechanical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 1.08 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $7.06 million 1.24 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 1.37% 5.16% 4.26% Mechanical Technology 14.27% 21.53% 17.23%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mechanical Technology does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Sierra Monitor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine balancing and vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; metrology tools for semiconductor and solar wafer characterization; and tensile stage systems for materials testing and precision linear displacement gauges for use in academic and industrial research and development settings. It sells its precision automated manufacturing, and research and development sectors through direct sales and representatives in the Americas; and through distributors and agents in Europe and Asia, as well as axial turbo machinery directly to end users. The company serves electronics, aircraft, aerospace, automotive, semiconductor, and research industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Monitor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Monitor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.