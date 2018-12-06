FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Amino Technologies (AMO)

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Amino Technologies to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON:AMO opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Thursday. Amino Technologies has a one year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

In other Amino Technologies news, insider Donald McGarva bought 4,000 shares of Amino Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £5,320 ($6,951.52). Also, insider Steve McKay bought 10,000 shares of Amino Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

About Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

