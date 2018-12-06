First Bancorp (FBP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.