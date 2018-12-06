First Bancorp (FNLC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $869,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.